Ahead Of International Women’s Day, Health Ministry Organises ‘walkathon’ In Delhi

In the wake of International Women’s Day, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare organised a mega walkathon event called "WalkforHealth" in Delhi on Sunday, March 5.

The event was flagged off from Vijay Chowk via Kartavya Path and passed through India Gate to reach Nirman Bhawan.

The zealous participants, walking for better health, took part in huge numbers with great fervour.

Mansukh Mandaviya, the union health minister who is also known as a "Green MP" for his inclination towards physical fitness and cycling, has been advancing such efforts by "promoting physical exercise for health and fitness."

The official statement released by the ministry stated, "Cyclathon is also being organised under the theme of "Healthy Women, Healthy India’ at district headquarters across the country."

The statement underlined that the "health benefits of physical activity are not only related to a lower risk of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) but also have positive effects on mental wellbeing. Initiatives are being undertaken as part of "Swastha Mann, Swastha Ghar," a year-long campaign aiming to promote and enhance awareness surrounding healthy living."

The district health officials made arrangements in order to encourage people to take part in this cycling event.

The theme said, "Healthy women not only contribute to their families but also in society, finally making India a healthier nation."

In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a healthy India, the walkathon and similar events aim to bring about behavioural change among citizens and raise awareness of a more physically active lifestyle.