Ahead Of Jharsuguda Bypoll, BJP Neta Dharmendra Pradhan Remembers Late Min Naba Kisore Das

Union Minister and BJP leader Dharmendra Pradhan remembered former Odisha Health Minister Naba Kisore Das on Sunday, May 7, ahead of the Jharsuguda bypoll and called it an unfortunate situation.

The Union Minister also stressed the alarming situation of law and order in the state and said, "Jharsuguda by-poll is happening in an unfortunate situation. Here the representative Naba Kisore Das was murdered by a sub-inspector. Then just after one month, a boy named Samarth Agarwal was also kidnapped. That boy was murdered. This shows the law and order situation in Jharsuguda."

#WATCH | Odisha: Jharsuguda by-poll is happening in an unfortunate situation. Here the representative Naba Kishore Das was murdered by a sub-inspector. Then just after 1 month, a boy named Samarth Agarwal was also kidnapped. That boy was murdered. This shows the law and order… pic.twitter.com/KdhzhBvgXb — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2023

The Union Minister held a roadshow and campaigned for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Tankadhar Tripathy for the upcoming Jharsuguda by-election on May 10.

Naba Kisore Das' daughter gets ticket from BJD

Late Odisha cabinet minister Naba Kisore Das was shot by an assistant sub-inspector in Odisha's Jharsuguda district on January 29. The incident took place while the minister was on his way to attend a programme at Gandhi Chowk in Brajarajnagar.

Deepali Das, daughter of Naba Kisore has received a party ticket from BJD and Tarun Pandey has been fielded by Congress for the by-poll. The Jharsuguda by-election was necessitated after the death of ruling BJD cabinet minister Naba Kisore Das.

The by-poll is scheduled to be held in the state assembly constituency of Jharsuguda on May 10, the results of which will be declared on May 13, coinciding with those of the Assembly elections in Karnataka.

(With inputs from Agencies)