Ahead Of MCD Polls, BJP Accuses AAP Of Turning 'Delhi Into A Gas Chamber' Over Poor AQI

As citizens of Delhi continued to breathe in toxic air, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took a swipe at the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over the poor air quality in Delhi and its adjacent areas. Notably, on Saturday, the air quality in the National capital continued to dip as the Air Quality Index (AQI) was above 350 in several parts.

As the war of words continues between BJP and AAP ahead of MCD polls, BJP launched an attack on AAP and said that Delhi has been made a gas chamber under the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government. On the other hand, AAP claimed that BJP, which was in MCD for 15 years, turned the country’s capital into a pile of garbage.

'Delhi has become a gas chamber again!': BJP

Speaking to media persons, BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla targeted the AAP in the National capital over the deteriorating AQI. He said, "Delhi yet again has become a gas chamber. Thanks to the Arvind Kejriwal government's policies. Today, the AQI continues to go in the 'very severe' and hazardous category. The AQI keeps rising, the pollution keeps rising. Kejriwal initially blamed Diwali then he blamed farmers. They could not control the Parali (stubble) burning in Punjab."

Poonawalla further asserted that the real causes of pollution are in Delhi itself which includes vehicular pollution in Delhi. He claimed that Kejriwal did nothing to tackle the issues of pollution in Delhi. "Kejriwal did not do anything to expand public transport. He said he would tackle the issue of road dust by mechanized sweeping of the roads. He took no action against the construction dust, the industrial pollution dust. Because of all this, Delhi has now become a gas chamber," Shehzad Poonawalla added.

Poonawalla further stated that Delhi has become a health hazard and a red-level emergency for anybody breathing this toxic air. Maintaining that AQI has been on red alert, he said that Kejriwal will yet blame Center, Diwali, and other factors. "AAP has govt in Punjab but can't control Parali burning even though Haryana government could. The main causes of pollution in Delhi are in the city itself. In the last eight years, except of giving empty promises, Kejriwal has done nothing," Poonawalla said.

'Delhi remained a garbage capital under BJP': AAP

Meanwhile, taking to Twitter, Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said, "The BJP, which was in MCD for 15 years, turned the country's capital into a pile of garbage and the capital of stray animals. This time the public will form Arvind Kejriwal's government in MCD to make Delhi clean and beautiful." Notably, the Municipal Corporation election in Delhi will take place on Sunday, December 3