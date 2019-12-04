BJP Appoints Senior Leaders To Oversee Organisational Elections For State Unit Chiefs

With the organisational polls on the way, the Bhartiya Janata Party has appointed two senior leaders in each state to supervise the elections of the party's state unit president. As of now, over 50 supervisors have been appointed to look after the election of leaders to head the state units in all states and union territories.

The party has put the onus on Union Minister V Muraleedharan and party leader H Raja for Andaman and Nicobar. Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh and party leader Mangal Pandey will be looking after the election of Andhra Pradesh state unit chief. For Bihar, Union Minister Thawarchand Gehlot and party's women wing chief Vijaya Rahatkar will look after the organisational election. In Uttar Pradesh, the responsibility has been assigned to party leader Bhupendra Yadav and Bihar minister Mangal Pandey.

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan and Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal will supervise the state unit chief's election process in Uttarakhand. In West Bengal, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju and P Murlidhar Rao will look after the appointment of BJP's state president. It is likely that soon after the election of state unit chiefs, BJP's new national president may also be elected.

BJP organisational polls

The BJP organisational polls had started in September this year. The new Party president will be elected by early 2020, stated reports. According to a senior party leader, the district-level teams need to be elected to their respective offices by the mid-November and then by December, the national team is slated to be elected. The leader further stated that in order to ensure the party's national president gets elected within the scheduled time frame that is earmarked for the completion of the polls, it is important to ensure that the election to organisational units does not get delayed. The BJP organisational polls will be held in all states in the country barring Haryana, Maharashtra and Jharkhand.

(With Inputs from ANI)