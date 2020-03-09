Ahead Of Padma Awards Distribution, PMO Announces 'Padma Quiz'

Ahead of the upcoming Padma Awards distribution ceremony, the Prime Minister's Office on Monday announced a unique 'Padma Quiz' competition,' which will give the winner a once in a lifetime opportunity to witness the Padma Awards distribution ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Along with announcing the 'Padma Quiz,' the Prime Minister's Office also wrote about how every year the Government of India honours Grassroot level achievers with the Padma Awards.

Every year, several grassroots level achievers are honoured with Padma Awards. Their life journeys inspire many.



Here is a unique quiz competition, the Padma Quiz which gives you an opportunity to witness the Padma Awards ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan.https://t.co/J2XksCDyF0 pic.twitter.com/5XCa7Hkq43 — PMO India (@PMOIndia) March 9, 2020

READ | Last practitioner of Kerala's Nokkuvidya Pavakali puppetry honoured with Padma Shri

Padma Awards 2020

The Padma awards are announced on Republic Day eve every year. The President of India will honour the Padma awardees at a ceremonial function which will be held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in March/April this year. Out of the 141 Padma awards this year, there are four duos. Seven people have been honoured with the Padma Vibhushan, 16 with Padma Bhushan and 118 with Padma Shri. The Padma awardees this year comprise 34 women. Twelve people including former ministers Arun Jaitley, George Fernandes, Sushma Swaraj, and Manohar Parrikar have been honoured posthumously.

This year, the Press Information Bureau had released a press release about Padma Awards being announced. The Press Release reads as, "This year the President has approved conferment of 141 Padma Awards including 4 duo cases. The list comprises of 7 Padma Vibhushan, 16 Padma Bhushan and 118 Padma Shri Awards. 33 of the awardees are women and the list also includes 18 persons from the category of Foreigners/NRI/PIO/OCI and 12 Posthumous awardees."

Along with former Mauritian Prime Minister and President Sir Anerood Jugnauth, multiple other foreign personalities were also honoured with the prestigious Padma awards. Other foreign awardees for 2020 include Ms. Gloria Arieira from Brazil, Shri Barry Grinder from the United Kingdom, Shri Enamul Haque from Bangladesh and more.

READ | Post Padma row, Adnan Sami announces 'comeback' with a new venture, opens up on sabbatical

READ | Meet Uncle Moosa, Padma Shri awardee who quit govt job to promote education in Arunachal