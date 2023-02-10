Ahead Of Polls, Karnataka BJP Leader Roll Out Free Sugar, Woman Refuses To Take Freebies

In the run-up to the assembly elections in Karnataka an incident of freebie distribution has come to light from the Bagalkot constituency. In the incident BJP minister Murugesh Nirani along with the supporters distributed free sugar to the locals however the women from the area denied the sugar packets that were offered to them.

According to the visuals, after the woman refused to accept the free sugar offered by the state Industries minister Murugesh Nirani he asked his supporters to enter the house and deliver them; however the woman can be seen returning the packets back to the BJP workers.

Similar incidents were witnessed in two constituencies of Bengaluru, where freebies were distributed by both the BJP and Congress cadres. Janata Dal (Secular) national spokesperson Tanveer Ahmed commenting on the incident said, “I want to applaud that women (who returned the sugar packet) who showed what is the power of the person who goes to vote. Murugesh Nirani is a failed leader. He got into trouble with the leaders from his own political party.”

Free Pressure Cookers

In yet another incident just about a week back pressure cookers were distributed for free by both the BJP and Congress to entice the voters, wherein the party's symbol and pictures of the leaders were seen printed on the cooker's packaging as it was distributed among women voters.

Additionally, dinner sets, digital clocks, and sponsored pilgrimage trips have also been offered. One of the women said, "I received a call in the afternoon to come and collect the pressure cooker and dinner set. Initially, I thought it was a prank but when I went there to check, they were really distributing it."

Elections to the state of Karnataka are scheduled before May 2023 as the term of the assembly ends on May 24.

Image: Republic