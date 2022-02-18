Ahead Of Punjab Election, PM Modi Hosts Prominent Sikhs Across Country At His Residence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, February 18, hosted prominent Sikhs across the country at his residence in Delhi. This comes as an important gesture with just a few days left for the Punjab election.

In a video, it was seen that PM Modi received 'Kirpaan' presented by the Sikh community.

Some of the prominent Sikhs who marked their presence included Harmeet Singh Kalka, President, Delhi Gurudwara Committee, Padma Sri Baba Balbir Singh ji Sichewal (Sultanpur Lodhi), Mahant Karamjit Singh, President Sewapanthi, Yamuna Nagar and Baba Joga Singh, Dera Baba Jang Singh (Nanaksar) Karnal.

While Sant Baba Mejor Singh Waa, Mukhi Dera Baba Tara Singh Waa, Amritsar, Jathedar Baba Sahib Singh Ji, Kar Sewa Anandpur Sahib, Surinder Singh Namdhari Darbar (Bheni Sahib), Baba Jassa Singh Shiromani Akali Budha Dal, Panjwa Takht, Dr Harbhajan Singh, Damdami Taksal, Chowk Mehta and Singh Sahib Giani Ranjit Singh Ji, Jathedar Takht Sri Patna Sahib were also present.

‘PM Modi is a Sikh at heart’

Manjeet Singh Bhatia, President of Singh Sabha Gurdwara Sahib in Indore said, "PM Modi has always respected the Sikh community as he understands the community’s helping nature have contributed immensely towards the country's development. He has strengthened the Sikh community."

While the Sikh delegation mentioned that PM Modi is a Sikh at heart as he understands and values the community. No Prime Minister has worked for the community like Modi since India’s independence.

Punjab election

The Punjab Assembly Election 2022 will be held in a single phase on February 20 for 117 constituencies. The counting of votes will take place on 10 March 2022.

(Image: ANI)