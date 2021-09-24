Ahead Of QUAD Summit, Kuchipudi Dancers ‘honoured’ To Perform For PM Modi

As the honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi will soon arrive at the White House, the Indian diaspora is eagerly waiting for his arrival. This will mark the first in-person meet between PM Narendra Modi and Joe Biden, since the latter became the President of the United States. Four youngsters from the Kuchipudi Dance Academy spoke to Republic Media Network as they geared up to perform a special dance for the Prime Minister.

Kuchipudi dancers gear up to dance for PM Modi ahead of Quad Summit

With PM Modi in the US ahead of the much-awaited Quad Summit, four youngsters from the Kuchipudi Dance Academy spoke to Republic World as they waited to perform for the Prime Minister. One of the four individuals was a 16-year-old youngster, who is only a high school junior mentioned that she was honoured to be performing for the Prime Minister. She said, “I am very excited and honoured to be here. PM Modi is such an influential person for this generation and it is very exciting to be here”. One of the dancers named Ketna drew a common parallel between India and the United States. She said, “PM Modi represents a very diverse culture, India has so many different languages and types of people in the country, and America is exactly that as well.”

The youngest of the dance troupe spoke about what gravitated her towards the art form of Kuchipudi. She said, “I realize how much I could give back to the Indian culture by performing for Prime Minister Modi,” and cited wanting to connect with her culture as her reason for taking up the dance form. The dancers also mentioned that they were extremely thankful to be giving the opportunity to perform for PM Modi.

Apart from these dancers waiting eagerly to dance for the Prime Minister, there were also groups of Indians awaiting the arrival of the Prime Minister outside the White House. They could be seen dressed in Indian traditional attire. Some individuals mentioned that they love PM Modi and said, “Modi hai tho mumkin hai” meaning with PM Modi, it is all possible. They gathered in large numbers and chanted, “We want Modi” outside the White House. The group also composed a Gujarati song for the Prime Minister and sang it as they waved banners with his image on them and also held the flag of India.

Image: ANI, Republic World