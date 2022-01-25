Ahead Of Republic Day, Grenade Hurled At Forces In Jammu & Kashmir's Srinagar

A grenade attack was reported from Srinagar of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday ahead of Republic Day celebrations across the country, leaving four people injured. A police vehicle was targeted in a busy market area. The victims, who have sustained sprinter injuries, are admitted to S.M.H.S. Hospital. Terror group The Resistance Force (TRF) had claimed responsibility for the attack.

The injured are identified as Asmat Jan, Tanveera and her husband Muhammad Shafi Bhat of Chattabal, Srinagar and a police inspector identified as Tanveer Ahmad. Their condition is stable as of now.

This is reportedly the second such attack in the area in two years. As of now, no casualty has been reported, but the attack has left a few shops and other properties damaged. A search operation is currently underway. This comes a week after a few terrorists had hurled a grenade on security forces in the Safakadal area of Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar. In the incident, one police personnel and a civilian were reportedly injured.

SC lawyers receive threat call over hoisting Kashmir flag on R-Day

Lawyers of the Supreme Court received a purported message from Pakistan-backed terror group Hizbul Mujahideen on Monday, revealing their agenda to target Republic Day celebrations in Delhi. The threat call, received from international numbers contained recorded messages that gave a clarion call to raise the 'Kashmiri flag' on January 26 to express opposition against the abrogation of Article 370.

13 terrorists killed in first 10 days of 2022

In a major success for the security forces, as many as 13 terrorists, including five foreign terrorists, were gunned down in eight encounters in the first 10 days of January. On January 5, three Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists including a Pakistani national were neutralised in Pulwama in a joint operation by the J&K Police and the Army. Prior to that, three foreign terrorists and five local terrorists were gunned down in the Kashmir valley with zero collateral damage.