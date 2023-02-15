Ahead Of The Eviction Drive In Assam’s Nagaon, Sonitpur, Heavy Security Deployed

Ahead of the anti-encroachment drive in Assam’s Nagaon and Sonitpur districts, heavy security has been deployed in the Char-Chapori area under Burhachapori wildlife sanctuary, where encroachments in 1900 hectares of land will be demolished.

Apart from the heavy security deployment, excavators and tractors have also been deployed for the eviction drive. Notably, in the area a large amount of government land has been encroached upon by some people and notices have already been served to them to vacate the land.

Eviction drive in Sonitpur and Nagaon

To avoid any untoward incident during the course of the anti-encroachment drive, which will continue until Thursday, more than 2000 security personnel from the paramilitary, home guards, CRPF, and Assam police have been deployed in the area. Moreover, for the eviction drive in the Char-Chapori areas near the Burhachapori wildlife sanctuary, 50 excavators and 30 tractors will also be employed.

Most of the 11,000 people living in the encroached land have already left the place after eviction notices were given about a month back. Over 2500 houses, mosques and illegal school buildings were illegally constructed on more than 1900 acres of land near the Burhachapori wildlife sanctuary.

Recent eviction drives in Assam

January 10 - Lakhimpur

A massive eviction drive was conducted to demolish 500 hectares of forest land in the Pabho reserve forest in the district. Heavy security was in place for the drive, in which excavators and tractors were used to clear the illegal establishments.



December 26 - Barpeta

An excavation drive was conducted in the presence of security deployment at the Baghbar Satra Kanara area, where over 400 bighas of government land was encroached upon by some people.