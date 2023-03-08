Ahead Of Women's Day, Women Staff Replace Male Staff Of MP CM Shivraj Chouhan For A Day

On the occasion of International Women's Day, women staff worked in place of male staff for Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday, March 7.

This move comes as Holi would also be celebrated on International Women's Day this year and no work shall be done on that day. Thus, just a day prior to March 8, women worked as CM Chouhan's security, his personal staff, driver, photographer, etc for a day.

MP CM Chouhan speaks on the unique move

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday said, "I am satisfied that I have tried to do whatever can be done to improve the lives of women. Be it Ladli Lakshmi Yojana, maternity assistance, girl marriage scheme, education of daughters, 50 percent reservation in urban body elections, 50 percent reservation in the recruitment of teachers, 30 percent reservation in the recruitment of police, and Ladli Behna Yojana are big steps in this direction.”

The Madhya Pradesh CM added, "We have full faith in the abilities of women. They can also do security work with full responsibility and courage. That’s why today the women would be together with me throughout the day in the form of drivers, personal staff, security, and photographers. This is a big step towards women empowerment.”

Speaking to ANI, the Security officer of CM Chouhan for a day, ACP Crime Branch Bittu Sharma said, "Due to Holi tomorrow, International Women’s Day was celebrated in CM house today itself. Today, in place of male officers, women officers would work right from drivers to Personal Security Officers (PSOs). I am very happy to work for the Chief of the state and it is my third opportunity to serve him. Around 30 women security staff are deployed here.”

The driver of CM Chouhan, Irshad Ali said, “I got this opportunity for the third time to drive for CM Chouhan. I feel very proud that we got such a chance on the occasion. We would work all day according to the schedule of the Chief Minister.”

Photographer Bhawna Jaiswal told ANI, “I have been doing photography for the last 40 years. It is a very great day for me that I got an opportunity to be with CM Chouhan throughout the day. I thank him for providing this opportunity.”

“It is a matter of happiness that I will take care of the public relations work of CM Chouhan throughout the day. CM Chouhan has always been an inspiration for women. I am fortunate that I will work for his public relation work all day," said Public Relations Officer of CM Chouhan for the day, Bindu Sunil.