Ahmadiyya Muslim Body Grateful As Centre Rejects Non-Muslim Tab

The top body of Ahmadiyya Muslims has expressed their gratitude towards the central government for denouncing the resolution that declared Ahmadis as non-Muslims. Ahmadiyya Muslim Jamaat said, that every person has the right to identify with any religion of their choice and no organisation or institution can deprive them of this fundamental right.

Tariq Ahmad, Spokesperson, Ahmadiyya Muslim Jamaat said, “Based on a ruling (Fatwa) issued by a Muslim organisation, the Ahmadiyya Muslim community had been declared as non-Muslims by a State Waqf Board in India. The Ministry of Minority Affairs intervened in the matter and stated that the resolution is against the law and unconstitutional, for which the Ahmadiyya Muslim community in India expresses its gratitude to the Ministry”.

He further said, that issuing press releases calling for the open boycott of Ahmadi Muslims can cause unrest in the country. “It is truly commendable that the government has taken an immediate step to prevent this. The Ahmadiyya Muslim community is grateful to the government for this action. India is a democratic country and the beauty of the country is that people practicing all religions live peacefully here with brotherhood. The Constitution has given them the right to preach what they want. But the recent attempts by the Waqf Board and Muslim organisations to snatch the rights of Ahmadiyya Muslims is to disrupt peace and to rake people against Ahmadiyya Muslims,” added Tariq Ahmad.

‘Ahmadiyya Muslim community believes in Prophet Muhammad with all sincerity’

He further said that the Ahmadiyya Muslim community accepts only such a definition that has a strong basis in the Holy Quran, conforms to the sayings of the Holy Prophet, and has been practiced during the time of the four Rightly Guided Caliphs (Rashidun Khilafat). The Holy Founder of Islam, Prophet Muhammad says, “Islam has been built on five [pillars]: testifying that there is none worthy of worship except Allah and that Muhammad is the Messenger of Allah, establishing the Salat (five daily prayers), paying the Zakat (obligatory charity), making the Hajj (pilgrimage) to the House, and fasting in Ramadan.” (Sahih Muslim, Kitab al-Iman).

Rebutting the allegations being made on Ahmadiyya Muslims that they don’t believe in the Holy Founder of Islam, Prophet Muhammad, or have a different creed, he said,” The Ahmadiyya Muslim Community believes in Prophet Muhammad with all sincerity and considers him to be Khatam an-Nabiyyeen (the Seal of the Prophets). We are ever ready to offer any sacrifice to establish and uphold his honour. We pronounce the same Islamic Creed (Kalima) La Ilaha Illallah Muhammadur Rasulullah, and believe that the Holy Quran is the perfect and final law. Every Ahmadi Muslim abides by the Five Pillars of Islam and sincerely believes in the Six Articles of Faith”.