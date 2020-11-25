'Ahmed Bhai Strengthened Me Socially & Ideologically': Hardik Patel Mourns Veteran's Death

Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel mourned the demise of veteran politician and Rajya Sabha MP Ahmed Patel who passed away in the wee hours of Wednesday due to post COVID-19 complications.

"I was deeply saddened and shocked when I heard the news of Ahmed Bhai's demise this morning. I pray for peace to the departred soul and for strength to his family to bear the loss. Ahmed Bhai was sympathetic to the people of Gujarat and to the nation," Hardik Patel told Republic TV.

Grieving his demise, he recalled how the senior Congress leader strengthened him "socially, politically, and ideologically" when he was at the threshold of his political journey.

"Ahmed Bhai Patel was the guiding force for the youth. His contribution to the party is very significant. His work for the welfare of Gujarat and for the country is praiseworthy. He was a very simple and calm person. His absence is a great loss for the party and he will be greatly missed in Gujarat," Hardik said.

"Whenever I used to visit Delhi, Ahmad Bhai would not let me leave without a meal. He was a really nice person. The sudden loss of this person who keeps promises and friendship is truly disheartening for all of us," he said in a tweet.

Ahmed Patel no more

Senior Congress leader Patel, who was undergoing treatment at a Gurugram hospital after contracting COVID-19, breathed his last after suffering multi-organ failure on Wednesday. He was 71. Patel, also the Treasurer of the Indian National Congress, had tested positive for COVID-19 on October 1 and was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of Medanta Hospital in Gurugram on November 15.

In a tweet, his son Faisal Patel said that the Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat died at 3.30 am on Wednesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the veteran leader's demise and recalled his service to the nation throughout the years.

Saddened by the demise of Ahmed Patel Ji. He spent years in public life, serving society. Known for his sharp mind, his role in strengthening the Congress Party would always be remembered. Spoke to his son Faisal and expressed condolences. May Ahmed Bhai’s soul rest in peace. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 25, 2020

