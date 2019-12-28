Ahmed Patel Slams BJP, Compares Ideologies Of The Party To British Empire & Pakistan

On the occasion of Congress' 135th foundation day, Senior Congress party leader Ahmed Patel on Saturday slammed the BJP with the agitation over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) escalating in the country.

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Patel said that the Congress has started a movement to overthrow imperialism. Setting a target at BJP he also mentioned that the forces trying to destroy the Congress party have failed miserably.

Today in 1885,a people’s movement began



This movement overthrew imperialism,ensured our transition into a democracy & oversaw liberalisation



This movement is the Congress



While some elements may not like it,the Congress will continue to strengthen India for centuries to come — Ahmed Patel (@ahmedpatel) December 28, 2019

Patel also compared the ideologies of the Bharatiya Janata Party to the British Empire and Pakistan.

The Congress’s resilience stems from the fact that since 1885, three forces in particular have tried their best to decimate & destroy the party and they have failed miserably -



1) The Imperial British Empire

2) Pakistan

3) The ideological masters of the BJP — Ahmed Patel (@ahmedpatel) December 28, 2019

‘Save Constitution- Save India’ flag march

On its 135th foundation day, Congress took out flag marches carrying the message of 'Save Constitution - Save India' across all capital cities of the country to mark the Foundation Day of the party. According to the press statement released by the party, it will also read the preamble of the constitution.

The party's press statement said, " In addition to the customary flag hoisting in state capitals, and flag marches across the country, the state chiefs of the party will also read the preamble of the constitution at public meetings scheduled to take place today."

It further said, "In the last few days, there have been widespread protests in colleges, universities, and prominent institutions across the country against the government’s decision to implement NRC/CAA. Faced by this massive backlash, the PM and Home Minister have indulged in characteristic doublespeak, and are now attempting to covertly undertake the exercise through NPR".

Nationwide anti-CAA protest

Amid nationwide rage over Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the Congress party decided to take out marches in all state capitals with the name ‘Save Constitution – Save India’ on its foundation day on Saturday, December 28, as a mark of protest against the contentious CAA and the National Register of Citizens (NRC). The protest was held in Chennai, Mumbai, New Delhi, Kerala, and Guwahati.

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi targeted the Narendra Modi-led government over CAA at a rally in Assam’s Guwahati, which witnessed one of the worst violent protests by the public in history since December 9.

Meanwhile, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addressed party workers at Lucknow at a meeting of the Uttar Pradesh Pradesh Congress Committee (UPPCC).

(with ANI inputs)