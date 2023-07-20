Ahmedabad Accident Chargesheet To Be Filed In A Week, Case To Begin In Fast-track Court

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Thursday held a high-level meeting to get a detailed overview of the accident that took place at Iskcon Bridge, Ahmedabad on Wednesday night in which at least nine people, including two policemen, were killed and 10 others were injured.

A speeding high-end car being driven by a college student ploughed into a crowd gathered at an accident site on a bridge in Ahmedabad city on Thursday leading to nine casualties. The accused, identified as 20-year-old Tathya Patel, has been arrested by the police.

The CM extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims. He also announced assistance of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the deceased. An assistance of Rs 50,000 will also be provided to the injured along with the total cost of treatment.

Ahmedabad Police Commissioner to lead probe in Iskcon bridge mishap

A Joint Commissioner, three DCPs (Deputy Commissioner of Police), and five PIs (Police Inspectors) are carrying out the investigation under the direct supervision of the Ahmedabad City Police Commissioner.

The Chief Secretary of the state has also been instructed to strengthen coordination between Police, Roads and Building Department, Urban Development Department, and local authorities for a CCTV camera network and light poles on highways of cities to monitor the speed of vehicles on highways across the state including those passing through cities.

Case to begin in fast track court after chargesheet is presented in a week’s time

The officials have been instructed to treat the case on a most urgent basis. The police have been asked to file a chargesheet within a week and the case will be presented in the fast-track court by appointing a special public prosecutor.

Gujarat CM instructs strict action against offenders to prevent such incidents in future

"The state government is unwaveringly committed to taking stringent actions against those responsible for the road accident in Ahmedabad to set a strong example and ensure that such unfortunate incidents do not recur in the future," CM Patel said.