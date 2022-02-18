A special court in Ahmedabad on Friday awarded the death penalty to 38 convicts and sentenced 11 others to life imprisonment in the case related to the 2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts, which had claimed 56 lives and left more than 200 injured. RSN Singh, former Research and Analysis Wing or R&AW officer, called it a landmark verdict.

"It's a landmark verdict; but what about the white-collared terrorists; they want to see Modi's end; I hope even these culprits could be taken to task; they call terrorist Ishrat Jahan as Bihar ki Beti. The verdict has sent a strong message 'please don't mess around this country'. A clear message to Pakistan and its proxies in India," RSN Singh said.

Pravinsinh Vaghela, who led the probe in the blast case, told Republic Media Network that the plan was to majorly target the Hindus. He also said that a recce was also conducted before the attack to find places where Hindus flock.

On being asked if there was a conspiracy to target Prime Minister Narendra Modi who was then Chief Minister of Gujarat, Vaghela said, "Yes, it could be."

In the over 7,000-page judgement, the special court termed the case as the rarest of rare and ordered that 38 convicts in the case be hanged till death, while 11 others were awarded imprisonment till death, public prosecutor Arvind Patel said. On February 8, the court had convicted 49 persons and acquitted 28 others in the case. As many as 21 blasts ripped through the city on July 26, 2008, within a space of 70 minutes.

These 38 persons have been convicted under UPC sections 302 (murder) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) and under provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). Eleven others have been held guilty for criminal conspiracy and under various sections of the UAPA, he said.

A fine of Rs 2.85 lakh has been imposed on 48 convicted and of Rs 2.88 lakh on another one. The kin of those of did in the blasts have been awarded a compensation of Rs 1 lakh each, Rs 50,000 to those who received serious injuries and Rs 25,000 to those who sustained minor injuries.

"I can say that this is the case in which the highest number of convicts were awarded death sentence. Earlier, in one case 26 people were given death cases. But in this case, the number is 38," the public prosecutor said.