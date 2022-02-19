Ahmedabad Blasts: PFI Wades Into Court Verdict, Claims 'this Is Result Of Tainted Process'

The Popular Front of India (PFI) on Saturday questioned the verdict of the Ambedabad Court which awarded the death penalty to 38 convicts and sentenced 11 others to life imprisonment in the case related to the 2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts. PFI chairman OMA Salam stated that the verdict in the blast case is a result of a tainted process, questionable investigation and draconian laws.

"Serious questions have been raised against the investigation and the proceedings of the case. Many spent 13 years before being found innocent and acquitted. One of the accused had not even visited Ahmedabad before being arrested and brought to the state," the PFI said in a press release.

It added, "Even people who were in the Middle East and in prisons while the blasts happened were indicted. Sentencing 38 people to death so casually in such a tainted case certainly is not in the interest of justice," the PFI added.

'Idea of capital punishment has to be abolished'

The Islamic organisation said that the Ahmedabad case verdict would cast a shadow over the fairness and impartiality of the court and create an impression that the court is biased against the religion of the accused.

"There have been communal pogroms and terror attacks committed by Hindutva fascists that have taken thousands of lives. Not only did the culprits walk free but also many of them went on to hold top positions in the government," the PFI claimed.

The PFI opined that the idea of capital punishment has to be abolished from democratic societies. "In a country like India where there is a widespread accusation of politicisation of the judiciary and misuse of laws against political opponents, there is a real danger of capital punishment being used as a political tool. Popular Front expresses the hope that the higher judiciary would strike down the verdict that makes a mockery of the judicial process," it said.

Gujarat: Death penalty to 38 convicts in 2008 Ahmedabad blasts case; 11 get life term

In the over 7,000-page judgement, the special court termed the case as the rarest of rare and ordered the death penalty to 38 convicts in the case, while 11 others were awarded imprisonment till death, public prosecutor Arvind Patel said. As many as 21 explosions ripped through Ahmedabad on 26 July 2008, within a space of 70 minutes.

These 38 convicts have been convicted under IPC Sections 302 (murder) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) and under provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). The kin of those who died in the blasts has been awarded compensation of Rs 1 lakh each, Rs 50,000 to those who sustained serious injuries and Rs 25,000 to those who received minor injuries.

"I can say that this is the case in which the highest number of convicts were awarded death sentence. Earlier, in one case 26 people were given death cases. But in this case, the number is 38," the public prosecutor said.