Ahmedabad Blasts: Yatin Oza Says 'Modi Target Can't Be Ruled Out'; Then DCP Hails Order

As an Ahmedabad special court sentenced 38 people to death in connection to the 2008 Ahmedabad blast, senior advocate Yatin Oza on Friday, admitted that the court had said that then-Gujarat CM Narendra Modi could have been a target. Speaking to Republic TV, Oza said that the then-CM and then-Home Minister may have been targets of criminal conspiracy to allegedly eliminate them. 21 bombs went off in different parts of Ahmedabad on July 26, 2008, killing 56 and injuring 246.

Yatin Oza speaks to Republic on Ahmedabad court verdict

Senior advocate Yatin Oza said, "I have seen the clips of the judgment. And there is a clear finding that the possibility can't be ruled out of eliminating the then Chief Minister and Home Minister. It doesn't say that it was a conspiracy but said that it can't be ruled out. The court has invested so many hours, has gone through so many papers, gone through the evidence of so many witnesses. There is nothing to criticise the verdict of the court. So, we have to respect the judgment of the court."

Similarly, Abhay Chudasama - the 2008 DCP Crime (Ahmedabad) hailed the verdict as a victory for his team. Speaking to Republic, he said, " It is a big day for me. Me and my team are very happy with the judgment. This case was a big challenge for us".

Talking about the convicts, he added, "They had training camps in Gujarat's jungles. This was a big conspiracy. A foreign network was also involved in it".

Ahmedabad court sentences 38 people to death

Earlier in the day, an Ahmedabad special court sentenced 38 convicts to death in connection to the 2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts, while 11 others were given a life term. They were found guilty of committing offences under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Explosive Substances Act and Damage to Public Property Act. All accused have been fined Rs.2.85 lakh each while accused no.7 has been fined Rs.2.88 lakh. Rs.1 lakh compensation will be given to the heirs of the deceased and Rs.50,000 will be given to the persons who sustained serious injuries, Rs 25,000 to those with simple injuries/

On July 26, 2008, Ahmedabad was rocked by a series of 20 bomb blasts across 14 locations in the city - Maninagar, Ahmedabad Civil Hospital, Raipur, Bapunagar, Hatkeshwar Circle, Sarkhej, Thakkarbapa Nagar, Khadia, Sarangpur, Maninagar, Jawahar Chowk, Isanpur, Govindwadi, and Narol - including two hospitals, as per reports. Indian Mujahideen- a faction of the banned Students Islamic Movement of India - claimed responsibilty of the blasts - claiming it was a bid to avenge the 2002 post-Godhra riots. While 20 FIRs and 15 FIRs were registered in Ahmedabad and Surat respectively after the bomb blasts, the special court merged all the 35 cases. 49 accused were convicted on February 8 by the special court.