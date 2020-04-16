'No Patients Segregated': Ahmedabad Doctor Says He Was 'misquoted' In USCIRF Report

After the Ministry of External Affairs rubbished USCIRF reports of segregation of COVID patients on the basis of their religion in Ahmedabad, Dr GH Rathore who was quoted in the report, stated that he was misquoted. Dr GH Rathore clarified that there is no segregation on the basis of religion, but segregation purely on the basis of medical parameters and the condition of the patient.

Speaking to Republic TV, Dr Rathore said, "In our hospital, no patients are segregated on the basis of caste, creed and religion. We are segregating patients on the basis of merit, children, their condition and whether they are stable or have any co-morbid disease. Based on their condition, our doctors who are physicians and pulmonologists, they decide where to put the patient."

Furthermore, he added, "To be very clear, I was misquoted in the quote which said that in our hospital patients are segregated in the name of faith. There is no such incident that has happened here. We are treating the patient on their merit."

'USCIRF is spreading misguided reports'

India on Wednesday had come down hard on the US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) for its criticism of the country over "misguided" reports that Coronavirus patients were being segregated on the basis of religious identity in an Ahmedabad hospital and asked it to stop adding "religious colour" to the Indian government's efforts in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

"As if its peremptory commentary on religious freedom in India is not enough, the USCIRF is now spreading misguided reports on the professional medical protocols followed to deal with the spread of COVID-19 in India," MEA Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said. He said no segregation of patients is being done in the civil hospital on the basis of religion as clarified by the Gujarat government. Srivastava said the USCIRF "must stop adding religious colour to our national goal of fighting the pandemic and distract from larger efforts".

