Ahmedabad Hospital Sets Up Black Fungi Wing; 115 Patients Battling Mucormycosis Amid COVID

With the number of cases of Mucormycosis (Black fungi infections amid COVID patients) on the rise, there is a wing that has been set up in the civil Hospital of Ahmedabad wherein at least 115 patients have been admitted for the post COVID complication. Also referred to as Black Fungi, Mucormycosis is a fungal infection that is being referred to as the post COVID complication which is seen in patients. This infection begins spreading in patients starting from their nose, and later spread to the eyes and brains. If this infection is left untreated for long then the affected body part of the patient might have to be amputated.

There are several patients who have seen this fungal infection right after testing negative for COVID-19. "Many patients are admitted here right after they get treated for COVID-19 since this what we are seeing as a post COVID complication. This might be for various reasons, and usually, people who are at a critical stage of COVID-19 get infected by it, especially the ones on ventilators. But at the time of treatment for COVID-19, we have to keep the priority for saving the patients life, rather than be worried about an infection later on," said Dr Kalpesh Patel, ENT specialist and in charge of the Mucormycosis wing of Civil Hospital.

Praful Harilala Vaishnav, 55 years old, was admitted into the hospital with major COVID symptoms on April 26, and after getting cured of COVID, he started developing black fungus as well in his nose. In just a matter of a few days, his eye was affected by the fungus and doctors now mull over whether or not an operation can be done and when.

While speaking to Republic TV, Praful Harilala Vaishnav's family said that they were running from pillar to post to just get an injection from private hospitals, which were also overcharging for the same. Just like, Vaishnav, there are several patients who are suffering from the same plight and their families are trying to make ends meet. While the cases are on the rise for Mucormycosis, the hospital medical superintendent stated that it was hype and that with the growing number of COVID cases, it is a natural rise in the number of patients who show signs of black Fungi.

The single-day rise in new coronavirus infections in India fell to 3.29 lakh after 14 days taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 2,29,92,517, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

A total of 3,29,942 infections were reported in a span of 24 hours, while the death toll climbed to 2,49,992 with 3,876 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed. After registering a steady rise for two months, the active cases have reduced to 37,15,221 comprising 16.16 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 82.75 per cent. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,90,27,304, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.09 per cent, the data stated.

