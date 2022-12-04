Ahmedabad Jama Masjid Cleric Confronted By Republic After 'Are There No Men?' Remark

After having stoked controversy with his 'Are there no men?' remark, Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid in Ahmedabad was confronted by Republic on Sunday. During the confrontation, Shabbir Ahmed Siddiqui outrightly refused to accept that he was devoiding women of their rights by closing the doors for them in various arenas, including politics.

'Not women in general...'

In an astounding statement made earlier in the day, Siddiqui said that 'people who were giving tickets to Muslim women were against Islam, and were weakening the religion'. He had asked, "Are there no men left?"

Trying to get away, Siddiqui when confronted by Republic said, "I was asked if as per the Islamic faith, women should stand for elections. I answered that as per the Islamic faith, Muslim women should not stand for elections. I said it for Muslim women in particular, not women in general."

'I just reiterated the rule of Islam...'

Besides, the Shahi Imam had given the example of the mosque, pointing out how women were not permissible on the premises like men to offer Namaz, which is an 'integral part' of Islam.

On this, Siddiqui on being confronted by Republic, said, "When did I ever say that they should not read Namaz? I said that Namaz is offered, it is an integral part of Islam but our women do not come to the mosque. If even for Namaz, Islam is not giving the women permission to read it along with the men, then they should not be sitting in the assembly, delivering speeches from the stage or campaigning door-to-door."

"It is an Islamic law, a rule, we are not devoiding them of their rights. I just said that when men are there, women should not be taking part in political affairs," he added.