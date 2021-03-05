'Ahmedabad-Mumbai Bullet Train's Guj Leg May Start If Maha Lands Issue Not Resolved'

On Thursday, the National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) said that the Gujarat leg of the Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train may open first if it could not acquire land in Maharashtra in the next three months. The NHSRCL has acquired 95 per cent of the land for the 352-km stretch of the project in Gujarat whereas it has only acquired 23 per cent of land for the 156-km stretch in Maharashtra.

While addressing a virtual press meet, NHSRCL MD Achal Khare said that the deadline of 2023 for completing the project was not feasible, and civil works on the Gujarat side were expected to be completed by 2024.

"Of the 352-km stretch, we have acquired 95 per cent of land thanks to the cooperation of people as well as the Gujarat government and the remaining five per cent will be acquired by mid-June. The NHSRCL has been able to acquire 23 per cent of land so far in Maharashtra. If we are able to acquire about 70 per cent to 80 per cent of land in the next three months, we can start the entire project together", said Khare, reported PTI.

Khare stated, 'If not, the NHSRCL will have to consider opening the Gujarat leg of the bullet train in the first phase and the Maharashtra leg in the second phase.' He further added that there are many issues over land acquisition in Maharashtra. We are in talks with our Japanese counterparts to open the Gujarat phase of the project first.

After coming to power, the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government in Maharashtra had assured that it will review the necessity of the project. The bullet train will have eight stations in Gujarat and four in Maharashtra. He added that the original deadline of completing the project in 2023 is not feasible as a year was lost due to the COVID-19 pandemic and land acquisition issues in Maharashtra.

Khare informed that for the Gujarat leg of the project, contracts worth Rs 32,500 crore have been awarded for the construction of a 325 km stretch and five stations. He also informed, due to various constraints the alignment at the Vadodara station has been changed. The new alignment will save roughly Rs 2,000 crore.

"Tenders for Sabarmati and Ahmedabad stations and 18 km stretch in that city will be released on March 25, while those for Vadodara station and 7 to 8 km stretch in that city will be released in June. We expect to complete the civil works on the Gujarat side in four years, by 2024," he said, reported PTI.

The NHSRCL MD further added that the NHSRCL will need 24 sets of rolling stock for high-speed trains of which 18 will be imported from Japan, while six will be manufactured in India.

"Japan has agreed to allow the manufacture of six sets of rolling stocks in India. The manufacturer in Japan will tie-up with an Indian company and make them here under the `Make in India' initiative. Talks are underway. 18 sets will be imported from Japan," he said, reported PTI.

In September 2017, the foundation of the project was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his then Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe. It is expected to cut the travel time between Ahmedabad and Mumbai from the current six hours to less than three hours.

