Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express Services Suspended By IRCTC For 1 Month From April 2

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) announced on Thursday, April 1, that the Ahmedabad-Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express will be suspended for a month from April 2 due to the consistent upsurge in COVID-19 cases. Late this evening, the Divisional Railway Manager of Western Railway's Mumbai division made the announcement via his official Twitter account, stating that "Suspension of Train No. 82902/82901 Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central-Ahmedabad Tejas express with effect form 02-04-2021 for the period of one month."

In its official statement, IRCTC noted, "Temporary suspension of ADI-BCT-ADI Tejas Express due to recent COVID-19 rising cases. Keeping in view the rising cases and in the larger public interest, it has been decided to suspend the services of train no.82902/82901 Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central-Ahmedabad Tejas Express from April 2 for a period of one month. IRCTC is committed in its endeavour to ensure the highest standard of a safe and comfortable journey of rail passengers."

IRCTC authorities also informed that in view of the Coronavirus situation, a night curfew has also been imposed in the connecting regions. An official from IRCTC stated, "Night curfews have also been implemented in both the connecting states, which may cause inconvenience to passengers in general."

The Mumbai Central-Ahmedabad Tejas Express service was reinstated four days a week on February 14 this year by the railway authorities. After resuming service in October, the IRCTC cancelled all the trips of ADI-BCT-ADI Tejas Express starting on November 24 last year due to low occupancy levels caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Last month, to avoid overcrowding at the railway stations, the Indian Railways increased the charge of platform tickets across the country. It was increased to Rs 50 from Rs 10 in Mumbai.

