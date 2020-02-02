Ahmedabad Organises Car Rally For Visually Impaired, Participants Hail Initiative

In a unique initiative, participants on Sunday praised the car rally organised for the visually impaired in Ahmedabad. The participants also stated that initiatives like the car rally will help in the inclusion of the blind in society. The rally was organised by Blind People's Association on Sunday with the help of Ahmedabad City Police.

During the car rally, the visually impaired person played the role of a navigator and the passenger, a sighted person followed the instructions of the visually impaired navigator and followed the instructions accordingly.

While interacting with a news agency, Ritesh Thakkar, a blind navigator who participated in the rally said, "Drivers are always nice, this is not just a rally, this is the inclusion of blind people in the society. The drivers will be completely dependent on the route we tell them."

"I think our morale will be boosted mutually. The blind people will get morally boosted by us and we will get by them. It will be a thrilling experience, this is our third and we have an all-girls team," Rebecca Sudan, a driving member of one team said.

'Rally like this will create more traffic awareness in the city'- Ahmedabad Police Commissioner

The rally for the visually impaired people followed a 40-45 kilometer long route with different locations and martial points across the city. Ahmedabad's Police Commissioner, Ashish Bhatia stated that the rally will create more traffic awareness among the people and youth of the city and will also set an example for others to follow.

"Blind People Association's has organised this rally with the help of Ahmedabad City Police. In this rally, a navigator is a blind person and a driver is a normal person. The rally helps in creating more awareness about traffic," Bhatia stated.'

(With inputs from ANI)