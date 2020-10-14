Ahmedabad Temple Puts 3,000 Kg Apples On Display, Will Distribute Among COVID-19 Patients

Ahemdabad’s Shree Swaminarayan Mandir put nearly 3,000 kilograms of apple at display on October 13. As the temple re-opened after nearly seven months amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the officials decided to put thousands of apple in front of the deities and as per reports, the priest has said that after the Pooja, the fruits will be distributed among the patients of COVID-19 and the medical professionals. The shrine, which is also a popular tourist destination was closed at March-end amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Several temples in Gujarat have reopened before the nin-day Navratri festival that commences on October 17 until October 25. The state government has also proposed stringent rules for all the devotees to follow social distancing among other precautionary measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Shree Swaminarayan Mandir, Kalupur is the first Temple of the Swaminarayan Sampraday in India and the land for the same was gifted by the British Imperial government.

A priest says, "After puja, the apples will be distributed among #COVID19 patients and healthcare staff." pic.twitter.com/6QmhkNLjsl — ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2020

As per the temple's official website, "This was the first temple of the Swaminarayan Sampraday constructed as per scriptural norms with intricate carving in pure Burma-teak and constructed with sculptural art by depicting deities' episodes, auspicious symbols and religious icons representing axiomatic religion and Indian culture. The temple is believed to be a valuable cultural heritage in the socio-religious history of Gujarat and India."

Netizens hail the decision

Several internet users united to hail the decision of the Ahemdabad temple to put thousands of fruits on display and many even noted the “beauty” of the Hindu culture. One of the Twitter users also said that he was ‘happy’ to have visited the temple last year while others either said ‘Jai Jai Shree Radhe’ or ‘Jai Swaminarayan’. Hundreds of internet users posted emojis of hands folded for a ‘namaste’ as a gesture to show respect to the deity.

