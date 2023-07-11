Ahmedabad Woman Constable Takes Care Of Infant As Mother Writes Exam, Photos Go Viral

Pictures of a woman constable from Gujarat's Ahmedabad who was seen taking care of an infant outside an examination centre on Sunday (July 9) have gone viral on social media. Constable Daya Ben was seen taking care of and playing with the infant while the mother of a six-month-old baby was appearing for the Gujarat High Court's Peon Recruitment examination at Odhav. In the pictures, the baby can be seen smiling as Daya Ben cradles her lovingly.

The incident took place on Sunday and pictures of the same were shared by the official Twitter handle of Ahmedabad Police. The mother reached the centre with her six-month-old son who was crying inconsolably. The constable then asked the woman to take the exam while she would take care of the child.

As the pictures of the constable went viral, Gujarat Director General of Police Vikas Sahay honoured Daya Ben with a letter of appreciation for her humanitarian work. Taking to Twitter, the Gujarat DGP wrote, "Daya Ben has become a symbol of the sensitive side of Gujarat Police. Happy to hand over a letter of appreciation to her."

Dayaben has become a symbol of the sensitive side of #Gujarat Police. Happy to hand over a letter of appreciation to her.@CMOGuj @sanghaviharsh @GujaratPolice https://t.co/0PcLPRu4Ot pic.twitter.com/WU9ODVTwxL — DGP Gujarat (@dgpgujarat) July 10, 2023

Internet hails woman constable for her gesture

Twitter users also hailed Daya Ben for her wonderful gesture. One user said, "How can't your heart melt on seeing these pictures of a lady cop stepping in to help an examinee by taking care of the cute child?"

How can't your heart melt on seeing these pictures of a lady cop stepping in to help an examinee by taking care of the cute child? #Police #Respect #cutenessoverload https://t.co/eVl4Baq68j — Ananth Rupanagudi (@Ananth_IRAS) July 11, 2023

Another user wrote, "Indian police is the gentlest and the harshest depending upon the need of the day. A policewoman looks after a baby while the mother gives an exam."