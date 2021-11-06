Ahmednagar Hospital Fire: Inquiry Committee Formed To Probe Cause Of Incident; FIR Lodged

A major fire broke out in an Ahmednagar district hospital at 11 am on Saturday at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) that claimed the lives of 11 COVID-19 patients and left several injured. An inquiry committee has been constituted to find out the cause of the fire, following which, an FIR was also lodged against unknown people. A senior fire officer had earlier said that a short circuit was suspected to be the cause.

Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar visited the hospital and said, "After the fire broke out, these patients were shifted. However, 11 patients lost their lives. I condole these deaths. I have met six patients who are undergoing treatment and their relatives. An inquiry committee has been appointed. Once the committee files a report, the picture will become clear."

She also said, "Administration has said that the cause of fire was short circuit. 11 people have died .. I had a talk with other 6 injured. Hon. Mansukh Mandviya has asked for an inquiry."

Ahmednagar Guardian Minister Hasan Mushrif also stated, "Committee led by Divisional Commissioner has been formed for probe. It's an unfortunate incident. Govt has time and again given instructions to conduct fire audit still, such incident happening is unfortunate."

FIR registered in Ahmednagar Hospital Fire Case

An FIR has also been lodged under section 304A of the IPC (causing death by negligence) against unknown people after 11 COVID-19 patients lost their lives in the ICU of the Ahmednagar district civil hospital in Maharashtra.

In a press conference, Nashik Police Commissioner Deepak Pandey said, "FIR being registered u/s 304A IPC (causing death by negligence) against unknown people. An officer equivalent to a Police inspector or DCP will be deputed to conduct the investigation."

PM Modi Condoles Ahmednagar Hospital Fire Deaths

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed anguish over the death of 10 COVID patients due to a fire tragedy in a hospital in Ahmednagar, Maharashtra. PM Modi expressed condolences to the bereaved families and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

Anguished by the loss of lives due to a fire in a hospital in Ahmednagar, Maharashtra. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover at the earliest. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 6, 2021

Hospital fires in India

Since last August, over 93 people have lost their lives in 24 hospital fire incidents, most of them being COVID-19 patients. As per the data, 43 deaths in Maharashtra and 35 in Gujarat have been reported to date, the latest being in Bharuch where 16 patients and two nurses died.