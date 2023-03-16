AI-driven Traffic Signal Comes Up In Goa, CM Pramod Sawant Launches Pilot Project

The Goa traffic department has installed its first artificial intelligence-driven traffic signal and an e-challan system at the Merces Junction Wednesday, March 15, in association with the Public Works Department (PWD). Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant launched the signal which will be able to track traffic violations and even pollution. The project is in public-private partnership (PPP) mode.

Glimpses of the Launch of Artificial Intelligence Driver Security, Integrated Traffic Management and eChallan System at Merces Junction. pic.twitter.com/Kt9nUPZyPq March 15, 2023

One of the busiest road intersections in Goa, Merces Junction, was chosen as the site of the pilot project. The system was installed for Rs 40 lakh. As part of the PPP model, arrangements have been made for the vendor to receive 70% of the fines obtained from violators through the e-challans, while the government will receive 30%. E-challan issuance will commence on March 20. The government is likely to install 16 comparable smart signals around Goa, primarily for traffic control.

While addressing the people during the inauguration ceremony, CM Pramod Sawant said, "The system is developed and implemented by Beltech AI. The system shall benefit traffic police to monitor the traffic, issue e-challan and shall benefit with assistance in security purposes. The system has been employed on a pilot basis at Merces Junction on a PPP basis. The Government of Goa shall expand the scope of implementation on a PPP basis by collaborating with private investment."

The pilot project in the state has been launched in collaboration with Beltech AI.

Baltech AI

Baltech AI is a Bengaluru-based private venture. The company website says it has been working to integrate artificial intelligence into traffic management systems in order to optimise traffic flow by reducing congestion, coordinating traffic signals across cities using AI automatically greening emergency and VIP vehicles, and much more.