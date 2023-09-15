AI Introduces Tool In Rostering System To Help Mitigate Fatigue Among Pilots

Air India has introduced a tool in its rostering system that will help in mitigating fatigue among pilots as well as put in place various initiatives to ensure the stability of rosters and minimise disruptions.

These moves by the Tata Group-owned full-service carrier also come at a time when there are rising concerns in certain quarters about fatigue among pilots and ways to deal with the issue amid rising air traffic and flights.

In his weekly message to the employees on Friday, Air India chief Campbell Wilson said the airline has introduced several new initiatives in tandem that seek to increase the stability of printed rosters and minimise disruptions, utilise standby blocks optimally, and set up efficient communications channels.

Mentioning about the safety protocols being introduced in all aspects of the airline's operations, Wilson said, "We launched Coruson a few weeks ago, which was followed by the Boeing Alertness Model (BAM)3, the fatigue mitigating tool in our Jeppesen rostering system, that will prevent publishing fatiguing rosters and pairings".

During a Jeppesen Crew Ambassadors’ session on Thursday, Wilson said there were detailed discussions as well as questions on pairings/rostering, fairness, crew welfare and admin processes.

"I'm aware of the challenges you're currently facing but assure you that these will stabilise as we move through a period of 4-5 roster cycles," he said.

Air India has around 2,100 pilots.

Also, Air India is introducing two new digital tools -- the Pilot Sector Report (PSR) app and DocuNet.

"These tools will revolutionise our flight operations and pilot satisfaction by improving safety, efficiency, and compliance. The PSR app streamlines post-flight reporting while DocuNet simplifies document distribution, ensuring up-to-date and synchronised information. Both tools are user-friendly and integrate seamlessly with our existing systems," Wilson said.

Earlier this year, the airline introduced Coruson, the safety data software application, that facilitates real-time reporting of in-flight incidents.

The CEO and MD of Air India, which was taken over by the Tata Group in January last year, said September 15 marks the first anniversary of 'Vihaan.AI' -- the ambitious five-year transformation plan for the loss-making carrier.