Last Updated:

AI, Machine Learning Being Considered For Inclusion In College Curricula: CM Sukhu

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu informed that land has been identified for the construction of these schools in Sujanpur, Bhoranj and Badsar assembly constituencies of Hamirpur district.

General News
 
| Written By
Press Trust Of India
Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (ANI/File)


Courses including artificial intelligence and machine learning are being considered for inclusion in college curricula in Himachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Sunday.

At a programme in Government College Hamirpur, he said the state government is introducing new technical courses in technical educational institutions to create better employment opportunities for the youth.

Stressing the need for a radical change in the educational system to enable the students to compete with those studying in the world class institutions, he said Rajiv Gandhi Government Model Day-Boarding Schools will be established in each assembly constituency in a phased manner.

He informed that land has been identified for the construction of these schools in Sujanpur, Bhoranj and Badsar assembly constituencies of Hamirpur district.

These schools will provide students with modern facilities for education, including smart classes and sports amenities. The government is also considering to set up model colleges in the state, the chief minister added.

READ | Five killed as heavy rains lash Himachal

He inaugurated the new academic block at Himachal Pradesh Technical University (HPTU) Hamirpur, constructed at a cost of Rs 25 crore, and also laid the foundation stones for link road and staff colony worth Rs 7.28 crore.

He also announced Rs 2 crore for the implementation of smart classrooms in Government College Hamirpur and said the state government is committed to enhance educational infrastructure and provide better opportunities for students in the state.

READ | Red Alert issued for Himachal Pradesh as heavy rainfall and landslides disrupts the region
READ | Himachal govt offers students access to playgrounds after closing time to encourage sports
READ | MeT office issues 'yellow' alert for heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh from July 4-8
READ | BJP asks Himachal CM to clear stand on Uniform Civil Code

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT