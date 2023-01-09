AI Pee-gate: 'Unserviceable Seats Were Not Allocated To Victim,' Crew Members Tell Police

After Delhi Police summoned nine crew members of the Air India flight from New York to Delhi in which a male flier urinated on a senior female co-passenger in a drunken state, the crew members informed the police that four seats were coded as ‘unserviceable’ in the flight and hence, the victim was not allowed to sit there.

According to police sources, the crew has revealed that the four seats were coded as 'unserviceable' seats by the Airline and hence they (crew members) were not allowed to allocate any of those seats to the victim. During interrogation, pilots told police officials that they did not interact with the victim onboard at that time as it is against the rules. Pilots further said that they were informed about the incident via crew members.

Police to oppose accused Shankar Mishra's bail plea

Notably, the accused Shankar Mishra allegedly urinated on a 70-year-old woman co-passenger in an inebriated condition in the business class of the Air India flight from New York to Delhi on November 26 last year.

As the lawyer of Shankar Mishra, Advocate Manu Sharma has moved a bail plea in Delhi's Patiala court claiming that in the FIR, only one non-bailable offence is mentioned, others are bailable offences, sources said that police will oppose the bail on two points:

Accused Shankar Mishra is a flight risk If Mishra is released, he will try to influence the witnesses

On January 4, the Delhi Police registered an FIR against Mishra on a complaint given by the woman to Air India, and arrested him from Bengaluru on Saturday, January 7. A court later sent the accused to judicial remand for 14 days while rejecting a plea by police for his custody.

During interrogation, Mishra told the police that he does not remember anything about the incident since he was sleepy and under the influence of alcohol. It was only when other passengers on the flight told him about his act, he apologised to the victim, officials had said on Saturday.