AI-powered Glasses 'Smarton' A Game-changer For Visually-impaired Persons; Know More

For over two weeks now, Ramesh, an 18-year-old visually impaired, has been able to feel a sense of ease while buying what he needs from shops without having to crosscheck the change he receives back from the shop. This has been possible with an Artificial Intelligence device - Smarton, provided to him by a local company.

Smarton, the AI-powered Glasses, helps Ramesh, and numerous visually challenged people, to get cues after processing their surrounding objects at a rapid speed, so they can navigate in public spaces with a lot more ease.

'Smarton' can be attached to spectacles & connected to smartphones

Ramesh also describes how this device has also helped him read more.

"If I just attach the device and use it on a book, it's extremely useful. I have used this in handling money while buying things too and of course, while reading and generally in a traffic space where I got a cue about traffic, vehicle ahead," Ramesh said.

Since the device can be used for object identification with location, children like Ramesh can also read more.

Along with Ramesh, at least 11 children with the Blind Peoples Association were given these products called 'Smarton' which is essentially an AI device that can be attached to spectacles and connected to the smartphones of the users.

"The device takes images every second and translates the visual world into audio, providing the user with real-time information about their surroundings. The device is small, compact, and lightweight, allowing for extended wear time. It connects to your mobile phone through a USB cable, processing images quickly and without the need for an internet connection," said Suket Amin, CEO of Sunbots.