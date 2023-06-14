AIADMK Backs DMK Minister's Arrest; ‘ED Acted Legally, Senthil Balaji Should Be Sacked’

Why you’re reading this: As Tamil Nadu Minister Senthil Balaji was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on charges of money laundering, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) backed the allegations against the accused Minister.

AIADMK organising secretary D Jayakumar claimed that the alleged money laundering scam is worth Rs 20,000 crore. He also stated that as the Minister of Excise, Balaji ensured that government revenues are used for the benefit of the first family of the DMK government.

#WATCH | Karur, Tamil Nadu: Heavy security deployment near Karur bus stand after ED has taken Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister Senthil Balaji into custody pic.twitter.com/M3VL8yb7U9 — ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2023

3 things you need to know:

Tamil Nadu’s Minister for Electricity, Prohibition and Excise Senthil Balaji was arrested by ED on charges of money laundering.

Rapid Action Force was also deployed at the hospital where Senthil Balaji was admitted.

A couple of weeks back, IT raids were conducted on government contractors and families related to the accused Minister.

IT raids were also conducted at the location of the brother of Balaji in Karur, where his supporters pelted stones at the officials and their vehicles, AIADMK's Jayakumar alleged.

‘He is doing drama’: AIADMK

“Enforcement Directorate has done its work legally. Till yesterday, Senthil Balaji was well but when ED arrested him, he started having chest pain. ED should get a doctor from AIIMS to inspect his health and take legal action,” Jayakumar suggested. He also demanded Balaji be sacked from the Cabinet led by CM Stalin.

“Tamil Nadu Minister Senthil Balaji is doing drama. They (DMK) are trying to divert the issue by doing this. CM Stalin should remove the minister from his cabinet. If CM doesn't remove the minister, then Governor should intervene in this matter," he said.

Chennai | Enforcement Directorate has done its work legally. Till yesterday, Senthil Balaji was well but when ED arrested him, he started having chest pain. ED should get a doctor from AIIMS to inspect his health and take legal action: AIADMK leader D Jayakumar pic.twitter.com/G7Kd2ke90U — ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2023

However, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge condemned the late-night arrest of the Tamil Nadu Minister by the Enforcement Directorate. "This is nothing but political harassment and vendetta by the Modi government against those opposed to it. None of us in the Opposition will be intimidated by such brazen moves," he said in a statement.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge condemns the late-night arrest of Tamil Nadu Minister Senthil Balaji by the Enforcement Directorate



"This is nothing but political harassment and vendetta by the Modi govt against those opposed to it. None of us in the Opposition will be… pic.twitter.com/4Jz189eqwS — ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2023

"This is a revengeful act. The Union government is doing many wrong things against states where there is a non-BJP government like in West Bengal, Delhi and here," said Tamil Nadu Minister Ponmudi.

On Wednesday, Tamil Nadu Ministers Ponmudi and Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi arrived at Omandurar government hospital to meet Senthil. Chief Minister MK Stalin also visited the hospital.

Why was Senthil Balaji arrested?

As part of a money laundering investigation, the ED on Tuesday (June 13) conducted searches against Senthil Balaji, and others. The central agency’s action on the DMK leader came after Supreme Court allowed it and the police to continue the probe into an alleged cash-for-jobs scam against Balaji.

The searches were carried out under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), sources reported. In addition to the residence of Balaji, the ED also conducted searches at the house of a Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) lorry contractor in Erode district.