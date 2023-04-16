AIADMK Chief Edappadi K Palaniswami Refuses To Take Questions On BJP Tamil Nadu President

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday refused to entertain questions from reporters about his alliance party's state chief K Annamalai.

The former chief minister said he was ready to respond to those comments made by 'seasoned politicians' of any other party.

"Why are you asking about him (Annamalai)? You please dont talk about him (to me). I have more than 50 years of experience in public life in my party. I know what is happening in my party..but he (BJP Tamil Nadu chief) wants to become a leader by giving such interviews to the media," Palaniswami told reporters here.

Apparently miffed to entertain questions further on Annamalai, he said,"please do not ask questions about him. If you want to ask about any other party, please ask. Because leaders should know about the basic nature of their own party." "He (Annamalai) is talking to you just to make himself be at the forefront. Please ask about the comments made by seasoned politicians I am ready to answer," he said.

On Friday, BJP state chief Annamalai alleged that 'kickbacks of Rs 200 crore' had been channelled by a multinational company through two shell firms to "Chief Minister M K Stalin for DMK's 2011 election fund".

Annamalai said he would lodge a complaint with the CBI, seeking a probe.

The ruling DMK dismissed the allegation as 'laughable, baseless and unfounded' and said legal action would be initiated against Annamalai.

Releasing a nearly 15-minute video clip "DMK Files (Part-I)" showcasing what he claimed were assets of ruling party personalities and its valuation, Annamalai said three other parts of the 'expose' would also be released later which would include details about other political parties as well.

The video clip, which makes corruption allegations, is also perceived to make an oblique reference to the AIADMK vis-a-vis graft.