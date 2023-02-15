Last Updated:

AIADMK Hits Out At MK Stalin Govt Over Soldier's Murder; 'Whenever DMK Is In Power...'

AIADMK spokesperson Kovai Sathyan said whenever DMK is in power, law and order in the state are severely compromised.

Written By
Abheet Sajwan
DMK

Image: AIADMK reacts to murder of Army jawan


Whenever DMK is in power, law and order are severely compromised, said AIADMK spokesperson Kovai Sathyan speaking to Republic after a soldier was beaten to death in Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri district. "The murder of the army man shows that whenever DMK is in power, law and order are severly compromised. This has gone to the extend of killing an army official. Police are only being used for vendetta," Sathyan said. 

What actually happened? 

An Army jawan identified got into a heated argument with DMK leader Chinnasamy over washing clothes near a tank on February 8 in Krishnagiri district. After this, Chinnasamy, along with nine others, assaulted the soldier and his brother.

READ | Jawan beaten to death in Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri district, DMK leader among accused

The argument then turned into an ugly fight in which the soldier was badly injured. The soldier was hospitalised and eventually succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday, February 15.

READ | 'DMK member and his son main accused': Deceased Jawan's nephew reveals to Republic

DMK leader arrested by police 

DMK councillor Chinnasamy was arrested by the Tamil Nadu Police on Wednesday. Six others have been arrested in connection to the case. The Tamil Nadu police had earlier launched a search to arrest the DMK councillor.   

READ | DMK councillor arrested after jawan beaten to death in Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri district

Republic spoke to soldier's nephew

Republic spoke to the late soldier's nephew Muthu, who said that all the attackers were family members, over ten people. He further claimed that the DMK councillor and his son were the main accused. He said, "The panchayat leader came and met us. He said it was a big mistake."

Major General GD Bakshi reacts to soldier's murder

Major General (Retd.) GD Bakshi expressed sorrow over the murder and said, "It is shocking and unacceptable. A soldier who had gone home is brutally assaulted, murdered over a trivial issue. We are of course awaiting an enquiry report on what exactly has transpired. But on the face of it, it is unacceptable that a soldier went home and is murdered by any political activist and there is not a word of regret...any sympathy for the family," GD Bakshi said. "My heart goes out to the (soldier's) family," he added.  

First Published:
COMMENT