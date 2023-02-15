AIADMK Hits Out At MK Stalin Govt Over Soldier's Murder; 'Whenever DMK Is In Power...'

Whenever DMK is in power, law and order are severely compromised, said AIADMK spokesperson Kovai Sathyan speaking to Republic after a soldier was beaten to death in Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri district. "The murder of the army man shows that whenever DMK is in power, law and order are severly compromised. This has gone to the extend of killing an army official. Police are only being used for vendetta," Sathyan said.

What actually happened?

An Army jawan identified got into a heated argument with DMK leader Chinnasamy over washing clothes near a tank on February 8 in Krishnagiri district. After this, Chinnasamy, along with nine others, assaulted the soldier and his brother.

The argument then turned into an ugly fight in which the soldier was badly injured. The soldier was hospitalised and eventually succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday, February 15.

DMK leader arrested by police

DMK councillor Chinnasamy was arrested by the Tamil Nadu Police on Wednesday. Six others have been arrested in connection to the case. The Tamil Nadu police had earlier launched a search to arrest the DMK councillor.

Republic spoke to soldier's nephew

Republic spoke to the late soldier's nephew Muthu, who said that all the attackers were family members, over ten people. He further claimed that the DMK councillor and his son were the main accused. He said, "The panchayat leader came and met us. He said it was a big mistake."

Major General GD Bakshi reacts to soldier's murder

Major General (Retd.) GD Bakshi expressed sorrow over the murder and said, "It is shocking and unacceptable. A soldier who had gone home is brutally assaulted, murdered over a trivial issue. We are of course awaiting an enquiry report on what exactly has transpired. But on the face of it, it is unacceptable that a soldier went home and is murdered by any political activist and there is not a word of regret...any sympathy for the family," GD Bakshi said. "My heart goes out to the (soldier's) family," he added.