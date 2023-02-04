AIADMK Leadership Row: SC Tasks Party’s General Council To Pass Resolution For Candidate

The AIADMK party General Council was tasked by the Supreme Court on Friday to pass a resolution related to a candidate who will represent the party in the impending by-elections of Erode (East) constituency in Tamil Nadu.

The General Council members were instructed to decide on the resolution through circulation by a bench of Justices Dinesh Maheshwari and Hrishikesh Roy.

Additionally, it allowed O Panneerselvam (OPS), one of the three party members who had been expelled, to cast a vote in the General Council.

The bench additionally stated that the party's Presidium Chairman will inform the Election Commission of the Council's decision about the candidate.

“The ultimate decision of the General Council should be conveyed to the ECI, which will see if such communication is determined to be authorized by the party for the limited purpose of putting candidates. This interim arrangement neither confers nor takes away any right and is limited to the bye-election,” said the bench.

The AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami requested an interim order in the AIADMK leadership case while citing the deadline for submitting nominations in the upcoming Erode (East) constituency by-polls in his application to the apex court, to which the Election Commission responded.

Election commission submits response

The Election Commission of India has also submitted a response to the case, stating that it does not oversee or control internal party gatherings or elections within any political party because such activities are not permitted by either the Indian Constitution or any other laws.

It further said that the AIADMK’s bye-laws dated July 11, 2022, were not taken on record by it as the same is under challenge before the top court.

It has also stated that the Election Commission will only monitor such elections within recognised political parties if they are held on schedule and in accordance with the party constitution's byelaws.

In the updated application, the Election Commission has been instructed to upload the changes made to the party bylaws at the general council meeting on July 11.