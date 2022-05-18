AIADMK MP and OPS' son meets CM Stalin over constituency issues

Chennai, May 18 (PTI) Lone AIADMK Lok Sabha MP and party coordinator O Panneerselvam's son, P Ravindranath on Wednesday called on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin here with constituency-related requests.

The Theni MP tweeted pictures of his meeting with Stalin and also Minister for Health Ma Subramanian.

The MP said he submitted a memorandum to Stalin, flagging among others, shortage of doctors and nurses at Periyakulam district hospital and the need for various medical equipment there.

He raised the same demand with Subramanian as well. PTI SA SA HDA HDA

