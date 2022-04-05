AIADMK Protests In Chennai Against 150% Property Tax Hike By DMK Govt In Tamil Nadu

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) workers protested in Chennai against the hike in property tax by the DMK Government. The AIADMK workers gathered at the Valluvar Kottam area in Chennai under the leadership of party coordinator O Panneerselvam demanded an immediate withdrawal of the hike after the Tamil Nadu Government announced a rate hike across the board.

Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, K Palaniswami targetted the DMK government for effecting a hike in the property tax. He said the DMK government which "refused to give the Pongal special (cash) assistance to people as a reward for choosing it in the Assembly polls, has now gifted them with 150 per cent property tax hike for electing the party in the (recent) civic polls."

Tamil Nadu | AIADMK workers led by party coordinator O Panneerselvam protested in Chennai against the state government over the hike in property tax. pic.twitter.com/mACpLHx7Fs — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2022

Property taxes hiked for getting access to central funds

The state Government explaining the reason behind the hike said, the taxes have been raised to qualify for getting funds from the central Government, "the tax revision was effected in line with the 15th Finance Commission guidelines and that central funds would be made available only if it was done," said Municipal Administration Minister K N Nehru to reporters in New Delhi. In addition, according to an official release, many reasons have been given including that of persistent inflation over the years and the fall in the revenue of the civic body.

Hitting back at Palaniswami, Nehru said the previous AIADMK government had earlier proposed a 200 per cent hike for all sections but held it back with an eye on the polls. The increase was in line with the Centre's directions and would apply to all states, Nehru added. Responding to a question, he said the tax was being revised after 24 years.

For the purpose of taxation, the residential buildings have been segregated into four slabs. The buildings below 600 sq ft are taxed 50%, 75 % for 600-1,200 sq ft and 100 % for 1,201-1,800 sq ft, the release said. For those above, 1,800 sq ft, the applicable rate according to the new order will now be 150%. These rates will also apply to commercial buildings, areas coming under other civic bodies and buildings hosuing educational institutions.

IMAGE : ANI/@AIADMKOFFICIAL - TWITTER