AIADMK Sacks Party Worker For Allegedly Threatening To Upload Morphed Pics Of Minor Girl

The AIADMK expelled a 27-year-old party member on Wednesday, August 4, after he allegedly threatened to upload morphed images of a teenage girl on social media. Gowtham was working as the Deputy Head of AIADMK's IT Wing in Gudiyatham.

The action was taken after the 16-year-old girl's parents filed a complaint with the police. As per reports, her father had requested Gowtham to stay away from his daughter as he suspected Gowtham's intentions. But, the AIADMK party worker refused and threatened to upload morphed selfies of the girl on his social media account, the complaint said.

Last month, AIADMK sacked 9 party members for speaking to ousted leader VK Sasikala over the phone. In statements issued by party coordinators O Panneerselvam and Edappadi Palaniswami, the AIADMK cadres were warned against keeping contact with the dismissed party leaders based in Salem, Kallakurichi, and Thoothukudi districts. Multiple conversations of the former AIADMK general secretary have surfaced in the last few weeks in which she is heard promising a fresh bid to reclaim AIADMK post its debacle in the Assembly election.

AIADMK Minister arrested

On June 20, former AIADMK Minister M Manikandan was arrested for allegedly raping a Malaysian actress and causing miscarriage, as well as for criminal intimidation. Manikandan was absconding after the Madras High Court refused to give an anticipatory bill and two special teams were formed to nab him. Days after being lodged at the Saidapet sub-jail, the former IT Minister moved the Madras High Court seeking bail.

As per reports, Manikandan in his plea has claimed that maintaining a sexual relationship with actor Shanthini Theva and promising to marry her after divorcing his wife did not amount to rape.

According to the complaint, Manikandan had cheated the woman after having been in a live-in relationship with her for a few years. The actress mentioned that he had promised to marry her and made her pregnant thrice, forced her to get abortions, and threatened her family members in Malaysia when she insisted on marriage. However, Manikandan denied all the allegations made by her.