AIADMK Workers Detained For Protesting Against Appointment Of Deputy LoP Released

Protesting against the alleged biased attitude of the Tamil Nadu assembly speaker in Chennai, Police booked over 750 All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) workers on Wednesday, October 19, in Chennai. However, they were released later by the police, after protesting since morning against the Tamil Nadu assembly speaker’s decision to not allot a seat of deputy leader to AIADMK’s RB Udayakumar.

“It was a peaceful protest because AIADMK leaders acted as per the law,” said AIADMK spokesperson speaking exclusively to Republic TV, and added that after the workers assembled at the protest site in Valluvar Kottam in Chennai, the police said no permission had been granted for the demonstration. Subsequently, the protestors were shifted to the Rajarathinam stadium, which isn’t an open space. “They all made us go inside the stadium and locked the doors. No media was allowed. They just want to paint the picture with their boss CM Stalin that all is well. The protest has been watered down. But it is not so.”

‘60 AIADMK MLAs don't want OPS’

E Palaniswami said that a letter was sent to the speaker M Apavvu to elect Jayakumar as the deputy leader of opposition and allot him a seat accordingly, however, due to his biased attitude, he didn’t consider the same. "We requested speaker M Appavu through a letter, three months ago to consider our new assembly deputy leader RB Udayakumar and allot him a seat accordingly in the Tamil Nadu Assembly but he has not considered it. Injustice has been done in place of the allocation of seats in the assembly. He is not behaving as a speaker and behaving in biased manner."

The issue of deputy leader appointment was also discussed with CM Stalin and O Paneerselvam on October 18, he said and also alleged that DMK’s idea is to break AIADMK. “Stalin's idea to break and destroy AIADMK will not work, there is a law to elect the deputy leader,'' he further added. However, the speaker thinks the opposite. "The support of MLAs is important and the seats should be allocated only in accordance with their numbers. However, the speaker says there is no law in the assembly to allocate a seat of deputy leader, which is wrong as there is a law for it," he added.

EPS in a press conference had claimed the support of the 60 party MLAs to elect Jayakumar as the leader of opposition and to remove OPS from the position, however, no changes have been made, EPS said. "Over 60 MLAs from AIADMK don't want OPS to be the deputy leader of the opposition. We had given representations to the Speaker on the same. It is been two months since we requested the Speaker to remove OPS from the position. But, however, no changes have been made and OPS is still the deputy leader of the opposition," he said.

Image: Twitter/@AIADMKOfficial