All India Anti-Terrorist Front's (AIATF) National Chairman, Maninderjeet Singh Bitta, visited the Peddamma Thalli and Bhadrachalam Ramalayam Temple in Telangana at 12 noon on March 17. He participated in the pooja and offered prayers at the Temple.



In the programme, Bitta witnessed the handing over of the Panchaloha idols of Sridevi, Bhudevi, and Venkateswara Swamy by the founder of the Shyamala Gopalan Educational Society in order to pay homage to the Sri Devi Bhudevi Sameta Venkateswara Swamy temple in Gudipadu village. The idols were donated by Founder of Shyamala Gopalan Educational Society, N. Suresh Reddy, who stated the Temple will be built under the direction of the Society.





AIATF National Chairman Maninderjeet Singh Bitta to discuss The Development of The Bhadrachalam Temple with PM Modi



The AIATF Chairman appreciated Reddy's efforts in developing the pilgrimage which are a source of pride for the districts of Bhadradri Kothagudem and the combined Khammam District. He also offered prayers and performed pooja at the temple. Bitta was appreciative of the development work done by the Shyamala Gopalan Society’s office - in the areas of Education, environmental stewardship, health care, social service and promised his contribution to the temple to the best of his ability. He addressed the students of the school whom he met as part of their programme and also inspired them towards a feeling of patriotism and to be ready to make any sacrifice for the country.



Maninderjeet Singh Bitta also visited the Bhadrachalam Ramalayam Temple in the Bhadrachalam town, where he talked to the media and informed about discussing the development of the Bhadrachalam temple with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and to develop the same to be called as the 'Ayodhya of the South.'



Bhadrachalam was recently included as one of the destinations in the Ramayana Circuit of the Pilgrim Special Train of IRCTC. This was done at the request of the Union Minister for Culture and Tourism G Kishan Reddy.



"On my request to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to consider Bhadrachalam as a destination, the Prime Minister immediately instructed the Railway Minister to consider this request favorably," Reddy said.



The festivals held at this shrine before Ugadi to Ramanavami are very popular and the Sita Rama Kalyanam is a blissful event to witness. Since the aim of the Ramayana Yatra Train is to connect all the important locations of Lord Rama's journey during his lifetime, the inclusion of Bhadrachalam Road Station (Kothagudem station) will complete the Ramayana Circuit.

