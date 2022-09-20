AIBA Chairman Organises Photo Exhibition To Celebrate PM Modi's Legacy In Delhi

On the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 72nd birthday, the Chairman of the All India Bar Association organised a photo exhibition in the National capital to celebrate his legacy.

Senior Advocate and the Chairman of All India Bar Association Adish C. Aggarwala curated a vast and phenomenal exhibition on various aspects of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's life from his childhood to becoming the leader of the Nation.

The exhibition was organised in the Lalit Kala Academy in the National capital. The exhibition captures Prime Minister’s life in pictures. Around 1300 photographs were exhibited depicting his journey from being an RSS volunteer to the Prime Minister of the Nation.

Speaking to Republic Media Network, Adish C. Aggarwala said, “I am the co-author of two books - one with a British author and the other with an American author. Around 1300 photographs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi were collected for this exhibition.” Meanwhile, Alberto A Guani, Ambassador of Uruguay to India said, “This exhibition demonstrates Narendra Modi’s contribution to the Nation. He is known worldwide. His career in politics is motivating. Narendra Modi is a great personality.”

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda also inaugurated an exhibition on the various aspects of the Prime Minister's life from his childhood to becoming the leader of the Nation. Nadda also launched a blood donation camp organised at BJP headquarters.

Speaking to media, JP Nadda said, “We all know Prime Minister Narender Modi’s life is dedicated to human service and that is why we decided to celebrate his birthday as Sewa Pakhwada.” “Our crores of workers organized blood donation camps, free health check-up camps, spending their day caring and helping patients at hospitals. Cleanliness drives were also carried out throughout the country. Exhibition showing everything about PM Modi from his childhood adventures to his political career and various policies launched by him during the COVID times including his foreign tours,” he added.

Prime Minister Modi, who turned 72nd on Saturday, had a jam-packed schedule for the day as various events were planned.

PM Modi on Saturday released eight Cheetahs in Kuno National Park. Out of the eight Cheetahs, there are five female and three male Cheetahs. PM Modi released the wild cats into an enclosure spread over 10 km, seven decades after the species was declared extinct in the country.