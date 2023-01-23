AIBA Chairman Writes To Amit Shah, Demands SIT Probe Into BBC Documentary Series On PM

All India Bar Association (AIBA) chairman Dr Adish Aggarwala has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah requestion him to order an investigation into an international conspiracy angle in a BBC documentary on PM Modi by constituting a probe team comprising of a retired Supreme Court judge.

Lawyers' body AIBA also welcomed the centre's decision to block YouTube videos and tweets that spread the venomous BBC documentary "India: The Modi Question".

In a letter to the Home Minister, AIBA chairman Aggarwala pointed out that the documentary should not be as a one-off adverse media report or brushed aside as a superficial and half-backed attempt to undermine PM Modi's stature in his personal capacity.

The AIBA considered the timing of the documentary, its contents and the way it had been conceived and promoted as dangerous, and called upon the government to order a 360-degree probe into the international conspiracy angle.

The Bar Association said, "Invisible hands behind this documentary and the minds that got together to stitch an imaginary tale with discredited and rejected evidence should be identified and brought to the book."

In the letter, Dr Adish Aggarwala stated that the so-called documentary has nothing new to show or speak of. "Much of its contents had been thoroughly circulated and discussed in public, considered and rejected by various courts, including the Supreme Court of India. The 20-year-old Gujarat riot has several layers to it, but this BBC tries to have a linear narrative, and quite maliciously tries to pin down our Prime Minister and the nation itself on the mat."

The AIBA stated that 'fortunately' the narrative has failed to find many takers. "Except those who want to get at the ruling party, the Prime Minister and his policies, the general public has comprehensively rejected this documentary," the letter said.

AIBA makes four requests to the Centre: