AIBA Seeks 5-judge SC Bench, Including Muslim Judge, For Hijab Issue; Writes To CJI

After the Supreme Court of India on Thursday gave a split verdict on the ban on hijabs in Karnataka educational institutions, the All India Bar Association (AIBA) has requested Chief Justice of India UU Lalit to refer the Hijab issue to a larger bench of minimum five judges, including one Muslim judge.

In a letter to CBI, AIBA chairman and senior advocate Dr Adish Aggarwala pointed out that then CJI NV Ramana has erred in the constitution of the bench which included Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia who was recently appointed to the apex court and Justice Hemant Gupta who was to retire on October 16, 2022.

"I may point out that Judges were not having a reasonable time to adjudicate the issue as it is evident from the fact that Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia’s main thrust of his judgment is that the concept of 'essential religious practice' was not essential for the disposal of the dispute. Justice Dhulia said in his judgment that 'The court (High Court of Karnataka – added for clarification) probably took the wrong path. It was simply a question of Article 19(1)(a), its applicability and Article 25(1), primarily. And it’s ultimately a matter of choice, nothing more or nothing less," the letter said.

Due to a shortage of time, it has been overlooked by Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia that Muslim students, in Karnataka High Court took the petition that "Hijab is part of the essential religious practice in the Islamic faith," the letter said.

Justice Dhulia took a diametrically opposite view and struck down the High Court verdict. "I was fully aware that the present Bench will be not in a position to adjudicate the issue due of shortage of time, I have not intervened in the matter in Supreme Court although I intervened before High Court of Karnataka," Aggarwala, who was also Vice Chairman of Bar Council of India and Supreme Court Bar Association, said.

Moreover, the AIBA urged the Supreme Court to refer the Hijab issue to a larger bench of five senior judges including one Muslim judge in the Supreme Court. "The world is watching the Supreme Court of India as it is a torch bearer in protecting India's democracy," it added.