Aided Chandigarh Colleges' Staff Protest Over Non-implementation Of Central Service Rules

The teaching and non-teaching staff of all private aided colleges in Chandigarh conducted massive protests on February 5 demanding their services should be included into central service rules.

As the professors have been demonstrating since Monday, January 30 all the aided colleges in Chandigarh have remained closed. Notably, the teaching staff have given their representations to the Union Territory Education Secretary and the Governor.

Protest to continue until demands remain unmet

“We will continue the protest until our demands are not met. Students, teaching, non-teaching staff are all standing together,” a protestor stated.

“University Grants Commission (UGC) rules are in force across the country, Chandigarh is the only place where UGC rules are not implemented. We got the MHA notification last year under which the central services rules were given to us. The rules were made functional in government aided colleges but they haven’t been implemented in the private aided colleges, it has been a year now," another demonstrator said. She further added, “Since the last seven years, the scale of the non-teaching staff has not been increased.”

The student councils and groups also joined the protest by teaching and the non-teaching staff. “We are the DAV college student council and the councils of other colleges are also supporting the protest. We fully support our teachers. We will hit the streets if the demands are not fulfilled by February 8.”

