AIIMS Chief Dr Guleria Says 'More Vaccines By July-Aug', Adds '2nd Wave 4 Times Deadlier'

As India sets an ambitious target of inoculating over 100 crore people by December, top Indian doctors - AIIMS director Dr. Randeep Guleria and Medanta Chairman Dr. Naresh Trehan briefed the nation on the vaccination plan going ahead. While India is currently facing a vaccine crunch, Dr Guleria estmated that vaccination will pick up in the next few months as SII & Bharat Biotech scale up manufacturing and more foreign vaccines will be acquired. He aslos said that the Centre must aim at vaccinating those with comorbidities & the elderly on priority delaying jabs for the young.

Dr Guleria: 'Vaccinate elderly first'

"I still believe that looking at comorbidities & chance of dying due to COVID19 is much higher in those with comorbidities & elderly, we should focus on trying to vaccinate them at the earliest & also look at larger population who can be vaccinated in graded manner. We'll not be able to vaccinate everyone in a day or two or a month. So, I think we should develop a strategy of giving appointments that could be 2, 3 or 4 months later for younger age group &gradually work on strategy that more & more people can be vaccinated," said Dr. Guleria.

He added that Covishield, Covaxin, Sputnik will be manufactured in India by more & more manufacturing plants and that vaccines will be available in large amounts probably in about 2 months' time as companies. He also pointed out that Sputnik has tied up with no.of companies in India and new plants being set up by Bharat Biotech & SII. Meanwhile, Dr. Trehan warned that the second wave was four times deadlier than the first wave, urging people to get tested on having symptoms like cough, cold, sore throat or fever.

He added, "This second wave is 4 times deadlier than the earlier one. People have started showing laxity in covid behavior. Double masking is very necessary to avoid infection spread. Hospital beds should be reserved only for more critical cases. 90% can be cured at home isolation only."

India to manufacture 216 crore doses in Aug-Dec

On Thursday, the Union Health Ministry announced that the nation would manufacture 216 crore doses of COVID vaccines in India for the Indians between August to December 2021. The 216 crore doses include 75 crore doses of Covishield, 55 crore doses of Covaxin, 30 crore doses of Bio E Sub Vaccine, 20 crore doses of SII's Novavax, 15.6 crore doses of Russia's Sputnik amongst others. With this addition, India would have over 2 billion doses of COVID vaccines available in the coming months. The government is in touch with Pfizer, Moderna, and J&J manufacturers asking them if they wanted to supply vaccines to India. A reply from them would be sought by the third quarter of 2021, as per the official.