Amid the ongoing scare of the spread of the newly detected COVID-19 variant Omicron, AIIMS Chief Dr Randeep Guleria on Sunday expressed his concerns over the potential threat from the mutated B.1.1.529 variant and said that the variant may have the potential to develop an immunoescape mechanism since it has 30+ mutations in the spike protein / binder protein.

The spike protein facilitates the entry of the virus in the host cells, a mutation in the spike protein can potentially develop an immune escape mechanism, facilitating the virus to escape the antibodies developed by the body through the vaccines, Dr Randeep Guleria apprised.

AIIMS Chief expresses concern over mutation in Omicron, says may bypass vaccines

“The new variant of coronavirus reportedly has more than 30 mutations in the spike protein region and therefore has the potential of developing immune escape mechanisms. As most vaccines (work by) forming antibodies against the spike protein, so many mutations at the spike protein region may lead to a decreased efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines,” AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guelria told PTI.

Adding further he said that the efficacy of the vaccines against the particular variant needs to be evaluated ‘critically’. The government’s future course of action will depend on what the data on transmissibility, virulence and the immunoescape potential of the virus shows. Dr Guleria stressed the importance of being extremely cautious in the current scenario and maintaining aggressive surveillance, both for overseas travellers and in areas where the number of cases has suddenly increased.

“Also, we must ask everyone to religiously follow COVID-appropriate behaviour and not let their guards down. Also, it has to be ensured that people get both the doses of the vaccine and those who have not yet taken the jab are encouraged to come forward to take it,” he said.

Omicron Variant

The Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomic Consortia (INSACOG) is actively monitoring the novel coronavirus variant B.1.1.529, and is also researching the genomic sequence of the same. The variant is yet to be found in India, according to officials. On November 24, the World Health Organization (WHO) received the first report of the new, potentially more contagious strain from South Africa. Botswana, Belgium, Hong Kong, and Israel are among the countries where it has been discovered. The WHO named it on the greek alphabet 'Omicron' and identified it as a 'Variant of Concern' on Friday.

