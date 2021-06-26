AIIMS Chief Guleria Reacts To Delhi's Oxygen Controversy, Terms Audit Report 'interim'

Amid the controversy over a report on Delhi’s oxygen needs submitted by a Supreme Court-appointed panel that is headed by AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria, he said on Saturday that it is an interim report and oxygen requirements are dynamic and change from day-to-day. The panel found out that the Delhi government exaggerated the oxygen requirement in the national capital by more than four times during the peak of the second wave of COVID-19.

“It is an interim report. The oxygen needs are dynamic and change from day to day. The matter is subjudice,” AIIMS chief told PTI.

Meanwhile, the BJP charged the Delhi government with "criminal negligence" after the report came into the public domain on Friday, AAP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia alleged that the "bogus" report was "cooked up" at BJP's office.

'Corona will win if we fight each other': CM Kejriwal

On Saturday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal sought to move on from the controversy and called for everyone to work together to ensure there is no shortage of oxygen in the next Covid wave. Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal said, "May we work now if your fight over oxygen is finished? Let us together make a system so no one faces a shortage of oxygen in the third wave."

ऑक्सिजन पर आपका झगड़ा खतम हो गया हो तो थोड़ा काम कर लें?



आइए मिलकर ऐसी व्यवस्था बनाते हैं कि तीसरी वेव में किसी को ऑक्सिजन की कमी ना हो। दूसरी लहर में लोगों को ऑक्सिजन की भीषण कमी हुई।अब तीसरी लहर में ऐसा ना हो।



आपस में लड़ेंगे तो करोना जीत जाएगा। मिलकर लड़ेंगे तो देश जीतेगा — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 26, 2021

“There was an acute shortage of oxygen in the second wave. It should not be so in the third wave. Corona will win if we fight with each other. The nation will win if we fight together,” Kejriwal added.

5-member committee audits Dehi's O2 consumption

On Friday, an interim report was submitted to SC on the oxygen supply audit of Delhi from April 10 to 21 May. The 5-member sub-group constituted by the Supreme Court to audit oxygen consumption in hospitals in the national capital during the second wave said the Delhi government “exaggerated” the consumption of oxygen and made a claim of 1,140 MT, four times higher than the formula for bed capacity requirement of 289MT.

They added that the Delhi government had made the claims for allocation of 700 MT oxygen on April 30 of medical grade oxygen using a “wrong formula”. The report concluded that Delhi was receiving excess oxygen, while states like Rajasthan, UP, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh Uttarakhand, Punjab and even Jammu-Kashmir suffered.

Delhi's oxygen crisis

In the second COVID wave, India grappled with acute oxygen supply with Delhi being hit the worst - several hospitals moved the High Court seeking oxygen supply. While the Centre and Delhi govt blamed each other for the ongoing oxygen crisis in the national capital, Railways started 'Oxygen Express' to transport liquid oxygen to the states via green corridors. Delhi, which increased its demand to 900 MT oxygen per day has been allotted only 480 MT by the Centre. SC then ordered the Centre to maintain a daily supply of 700 MT to Delhi and constituted an 11-member panel to decide on oxygen allocation to states.

