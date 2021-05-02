AIIMS Chief Says Patients With Saturation Level 93-94% Don't Need To Take High Flow Oxygen

Amid panic amongst citizens regarding oxygen level, the All India Institute Of Medical Science (AIIMS) director and top doctor of India, Dr. Randeep Guleria came forward explaining that there is no need for high oxygen flow if saturation is 93-94%. The clarification came as there have been reports of people hoarding oxygen cylinders. People have also been booking beds in hospitals unnecessarily due to minor differences in oxygen levels.

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) on Sunday tweeted on the crucial matter.

If your oxygen saturation is 93-94%, there is no need to take high flow oxygen just to maintain your saturation at 98-99%



- Dr. Randeep Guleria, Director, AIIMS

The post also enlightened that even if the oxygen level is less than 94% then it needs to be monitored closely but the requirement of oxygen flow might still be not necessary. The post also talks about why COVID-19 appropriate behaviour is necessary even after taking the vaccine. There have been several reports of unnecessary bookings of COVID-19 essentials which are for critical COVID-19 patients who are facing a shortage.

The following tweet stated if the oxygen saturation level is more than 94% then there is no need to worry as informed by Dr. Devi Shetty, Chairman of Narayan Health. She further mentioned that asymptomatic patients should consult doctors and check oxygen saturation level every 6 hours. Testing when there are common symptoms is advised by Dr. Shetty.

"Remdesivir not a magic bullet"

The post further highlighted that the COVID-19 drug, Remdesivir is not a magic bullet that can cure the virus. Recently, the black-marketing of the drug has increased a lot with demand. It was earlier instructed that it must be given to critical patients because it helps in recovering from the severe symptoms of the virus quickly. It has also been directed that the injection must be given only after consultation with doctors. Earlier, Ganga Ram Hospital chief Dr. DS Rana had also asserted that Remdesivir is not a "sanjeevani booty"

The PIB India post quoted directions from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

"Remdesivir, not a magic bullet, it's given to only patients who are hospitalized, have moderate to severe disease," informed the Government of India advisory.

"85% to recover without any specific treatment"

According to the government, 85% of cases require no particular treatment while 15% of cases might be of moderate level. The common symptoms including cough, cold, and fever can be cured with basic medicines. On Saturday, Dr. Guleria had suggested that a complete lockdown is needed in India for few days like the last year and stressed upon the same in areas with a high positivity rate.