AIIMS Confirms E-hospital Data Restored On Servers 7 Days After Massive Cyber Attack

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi confirmed on Tuesday that the e-hospital data has been restored after seven days. It was feared that the personal data of three to four crore patients were at stake owing to the cyber attack.

"The eHospital data has been restored on servers. Network being sanitized before services can be restored. The process is taking some time due to the volume of data and large number of servers/computers for the hospital services. Measures are being taken for cyber security (sic)," the institution's official statement read. "All hospital services including outpatient, in-patient, laboratories, etc continue to run on manual mode."

Citing a source, PTI previously reported that the sanitation work will continue for a few days and the e-hospital services will be rolled out in a phased manner.

Notably, the server of the AIIMS, Delhi faced a widescale cyber attack, details of which were released by the institution on November 23. The cyber attack caused the officials to manually manage the OPD and sample collection which later led to the suspension of system authorities for their alleged neglect. The Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of the Delhi police then registered a case of extortion and cyber terrorism on November 25 and the National Informatics Centre along with the Indian Computer Emergency Response were deployed to restore the potentially breached patients' data.

The experts also applied antivirus solutions on nearly 1,200 out of 5,000 computers and servers. Notably, the servers have been restored just in time as the Ministry of Home Affairs was planning to transfer the case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and investigate it as a terror attack.

Notably, PTI reported that hackers have demanded Rs 200 crore in cryptocurrency from AIIMS, however, the Delhi police said, "no ransom demand as being quoted by certain sections of the media has been brought to notice by AIIMS authorities".